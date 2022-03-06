Operation Ganga flight ferries 185 Indians from Ukraine

Operation Ganga flight ferries 185 Indians from Ukraine

The flight IX-1202 included a maximum 102 people from Kerala, besides 18 from Tamil Nadu and 12 from Maharashtra

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 12:51 ist
An Indian student from Ukraine meets her parents after being evacuated. Credit: IANS Photo

Another 185 Indians, mostly students, arrived from Ukraine by an Air India Express flight from Bucharest via Kuwait at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said here early on Sunday.

The flight IX-1202 included a maximum 102 people from Kerala, besides 18 from Tamil Nadu and 12 from Maharashtra.

There are nine persons from Bihar, six from Rajasthan, five each from Karnataka and Gujarat, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, 3 each from Haryana and Chhattisgarh, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, and one each from Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand.

The CSMIA authorities had deployed special measures for the speedy exit and luggage clearance of the Ukraine evacuees, and following the Covid-19 protocols.

Representatives of various states later took charge of their people to help them with their lodging-boarding or onward journey plans by trains or flights.

