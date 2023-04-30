229, including 125 from K'taka, brought back from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 229 including 125 from Karnataka brought back from Sudan

India launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate its citizens from the war-hit African country on April 24

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 18:50 ist
The latest batch of evacuees. Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of 229 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict zones of Sudan arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday. The group included 125 evacuees hailing from Karnataka. The evacuees arrived on an Indigo flight from Jeddah at the Kempegowda International Airport here at 11 am.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Commissioner Manoj Rajan said a total of 255 people from Karnataka have been brought home as part of Operation Kaveri, over the last four days. Of the 125 evacuees from Karnataka who arrived today, 81 are from Shivamogga and 23 from Davanagere. The others hailed from Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi. 

The KSDMA Commissioner who is also the nodal officer for the operations in the state said a total of 29 evacuees who could not produce certificates ruling out yellow fever are under quarantine at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. The quarantined passengers are from Bihar (16), Odisha (8), Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), Maharashtra (1), and Delhi (1).

Indian Air Force transport aircraft and Indian Navy ships are positioned at strategic locations for the evacuation. The Indian nationals are being shifted to Jeddah and then flown to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

