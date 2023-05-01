Operation Kaveri: 186 people brought back from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: India brings back home another batch of 186 people

The total number of Indians who have been brought back home now stands at 2,140, according to official data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 13:45 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 14:19 ist
Elderly Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri', being assisted upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Twitter/@IndianEmbRiyadh

India on Monday brought back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri' that was launched a week back to evacuate Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

"#OperationKaveri continues to bring Indians back home. Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi the day before.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: 229 including 125 from Karnataka brought back from Sudan

The total number of Indians who have been brought back home now stands at 2,140, according to official data.

The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees. The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday last announced the launch of 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate and bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Operation Kaveri
Sudan
Arindam Bagchi
Africa
Jeddah
S Jaishankar
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

 