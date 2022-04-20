Operation of night flights from J&K likely to boost tourism sector further

The operation of night flights from Srinagar and Jammu airports from April 21 is likely to boost the tourism sector in the Union Territory, besides easing travel options for the locals.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) earlier this month accorded approval for ‘night parking’ permission at Srinagar and Jammu airports. “The night parking facility will be started at both the airports of J&K from April 21 and with this addition, there will be more night flight arrivals and early flight departures from both the airports of UT,” an official said.

Kashmir is presently witnessing a booming tourism season with 1.8 lakh tourists visiting the valley in March alone. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last decade and tourism players are expecting the rush to further increase in coming weeks.

The decision to allow night parking facility for the aircrafts at both Srinagar and Jammu airport could not have come at a better timing than this. Last week, record number of 102 flights landed and took-off from Srinagar airport with 16,110 passengers arriving and departing which is a record.

The tourism sector in Kashmir was badly hit post August 5, 2019 when the Center revoked the erstwhile state’s special status and subsequently imposed a security and communication lockdown.

As things were settling, Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 shattered the dreams of revival of the tourism sector in the valley. However, after October 2021, tourists again started flocking to Kashmir. But this year, the footfall is expected to shatter all previous records.

The night flight operation has also cheered the local businessmen and others, who have to frequently travel outside to attend meetings and other assignments.

Firoz Ahmad, a businessman, said the move would ease travelling for all, and especially for those who plan a single-day air travel. “For those who had to attend short meetings in Delhi, the night flight operation will save a lot of time and resources. They can go and come back in a day’s time now,” he said.

