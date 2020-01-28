Operation Vanilla: Indian Navy diverts ship to Madagascar

Indian Navy on Tuesday diverted one its warships INS Airavat to Madagascar in order to help the island nation hit by a massive flood.

“Operation Vanilla has been launched in support of the national disaster in Madagascar. INS Airavat, which was mission deployed has been diverted for the same,” said a Navy official.

Indian naval ships on mission deployment are adequately stocked with relief material to take care of any emergencies in the Indian Ocean region.

Maldives have been hit by heavy flooding and landslides that killed more than 30 people so far and led to displacement of more than 16,000 individuals.

“In this time of national disaster, we stand in solidarity with Madagascar. The Indian Navy has already launched "Op Vanilla" and urgently diverted INS Airavat to provide support in the relief operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Madagascar,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.