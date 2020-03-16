OPPI members reiterate commitment to address coronavirus situation in India

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday reiterated support and commitment of its members towards working with the government in addressing the coronavirus situation by ensuring supply continuity of medicines.

"OPPI and its member companies reassure availability of adequate supplies of medicines for those in need of them," the industry body said in a statement.

Currently, the member companies of OPPI have adequate inventory in India and efforts are being made to step up further production, it added.

"OPPI members are committed to working on measures to ensure that there are no shortages and that there is continuity in the pharmaceutical supply chain through a focused engagement with all critical stakeholders across the supply chain," the statement said.

From the outset of the epidemic, global research-based pharmaceutical companies have reviewed their drug and vaccine portfolios to see if there is any research that could be of help in addressing this epidemic, it added.

"This analysis involved scientists assessing the companies' libraries for potentially useful assets that could help with the development of new or repurposed treatments or vaccines to fight against the novel coronavirus," the statement said.

Relevant assets include diagnostics and biomarkers, approved therapies or compounds in development which could be repurposed for use in treating patients with coronavirus, it added.

In addition, these companies are undertaking to identify any ACE inhibitors, protease inhibitors or immunotherapies that could be relevant in the context of coronavirus, OPPI said.

Established in 1965, OPPI represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies in India.