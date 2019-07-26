Oppn expresses concern over passing of legislations

Seventeen Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and TRS, on Friday shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Man Venkaiah Naidu expressing "anguish and serious concern" over the manner in which the Government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny by Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees.

The letter has been signed by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and TRS' K Keshav Rao among others. Other signatories include floor leaders from Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, TDP, BSP, AAP, PDP, Muslim League, JD(S) and Kerala Congress. "This is a fundamental departure from the established practice and healthy traditions of enacting legislations," they said.

The letter said 60% of Bills were sent for scrutiny to Parliamentary Committees in 14th Lok Sabha while 71% of Bills were sent for scrutiny in 15th Lok Sabha but in 16th Lok Sabha, only 26% of Bills were sent for scrutiny."Now, in the 17th Lok Sabha, 14 Bills have already been passed in the first session.

None of these bills has been referred to a Standing Committee or Select Committee for legislative scrutiny. Public consultation is a long-established practice where Parliamentary committees scrutinise Bills, deliberate, engage and work towards improving the content and quality of the legislation, " they said.

They also said the first session of the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha had about 10 sittings each and only a handful of Bills, that had undergone parliamentary scrutiny, were passed.