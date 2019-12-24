Oppn, media creating confusion over NRC, says Goa CM

Caught in a web of controversy over his comments on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday blamed the Opposition and the media for trying to create confusion on the issue.

Sawant, who on Sunday had said that the controversial NRC, the likely implementation of which has triggered protests in various parts of the country, may not be required to be implemented in Goa at all, now claims that his comments were misinterpreted.

“There is no connection with NRC (with CAA). Some reporters are trying to create confusion about NRC. There is nothing from the central government on this. Journalists are trying to create confusion,” Sawant told a press conference at the Chief Minister’s official residence on Tuesday. He also said that until the central government issues a notification vis a vis the NRC, the question of implementing it in Goa does not arise.

The chief minister also said that the Goa BJP would hold a mega rally in the state capital, as well as in taluka headquarters, to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Parliament some weeks back and has also triggered protests in various parts of the country.

“At present, Goa CAA will not pose any trouble. Nationality of anyone will not be suspended. There is no need for fear. Hindus, Muslims or Christians need not fear losing their nationality," Sawant said.

The pro-CAA rally will be held in Panaji on January 3.