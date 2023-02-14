Oppn minces no words to attack govt on BBC I-T 'survey'

Brazen and unapologetic vengeance, ideological emergency, frightened government, scared of criticism, heights of dictatorship, price one pays for telling the truth, dare to raid 'sweetheart' Adani? Is India the mother of democracy? – these are some of the phrases used by the Opposition on Tuesday to attack the Narendra Modi government for conducting 'surveys' at BBC offices accusing it of tax evasion, weeks after it aired a documentary critical of the Prime Minister's handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

As the news of Income Tax (I-T) Department officials swooping down on Delhi and Mumbai offices of BBC broke, parties and leaders came out in support of the internationally renowned channel while accusing the Modi government of targeting it for the documentary critical of Modi's handling of the 2002 riots and the condition of minorities in the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said no democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack the Opposition and media and people will resist such actions. "Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under the Modi Government. This is done with brazen and unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices," he said.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest)."

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC," Ramesh said while Congress tweeted from its official handle, "first came the BBC interview and it was banned. Now Income Tax raids at BBC offices. Undeclared emergency." Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the action against the BBC showed that the Modi government is "scared of criticism".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the action against BBC as the beginning of "ideological emergency" and said, "when a government stands for fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then one should realise the end is near".

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra responded to the IT surveys, "since agencies doing these Valentine Day 'Surveys', how about the Income Tax Department, SEBI and ED conduct one on government’s most valued sweetheart Mr A (Adani)?"

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "first ban BBC documentaries. No JPC/enquiry into Adani exposures. Now IT raids on BBC offices! India: ‘Mother of democracy’?"

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam called the action “a killing spree of a frightened government to strangle the voice of truth”.

Raid on BBC! They call it a survey!...World is witnessing it. When Modi presides over G-20, they will ask about India's record on freedom of press. Can he reply truthfully?" Viswam tweeted.

AAP's Sanjay Singh said that Modi has reached the "heights of dictatorship" but warned the Prime Minister, "don't forget Modi-ji, Hitler's dictatorship also came to an end.Your dictatorship will also end."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "cause and effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. The Government of India is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off and there is a price one pays for fighting for truth.”