Oppn terms Budget ‘anti-poor’ and ‘anti-rural’

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy questioned the absence of the Finance Minister during the discussions

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 06:03 ist
Several Opposition members in the Lok Sabha took aim at the government over the Budget during the discussions calling it “anti-poor” as discussions on the Budget continued a day after the prime minister’s reply to the Motion of Thanks.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy questioned the absence of the Finance Minister during the discussions. “The Lower House has complete powers when the Budget is concerned. Why is finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman not present in the House when the Budget is being discussed? Even the Railway Minister is absent,” the MP said. Speaking on the Budget, he called it “anti-poor” and “anti-rural”, pointing at the reduced allocation for the MGNREGA scheme.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal said the Budget was anti-farmer, as the Budget did not have anything on the MSP for farmers. Badal also pointed at depleting groundwater levels. CPM’s K Subbarayan said that the Budget is a poll gimmick of the BJP, and government’s policies have helped foreign direct investment and the corporate sector.

“India’s villages are currently dying because there is constant migration to cities. The reason behind it is the government’s economic and anti-farmer policies in the last eight years,” Subbarayan said.

He urged the finance minister to exempt the MSME sector from GST as they provide 92% employment in the country. Corporate companies must be taxed instead, he said.

India News
Union Budget 2023

