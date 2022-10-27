'Opponents haven’t seen my struggle', says Sanjay Sood, BJP's 'chaiwala' candidate in Shimla

A former ABVP activist became a tea vendor to earn a livelihood in the 1980s and operated at Shimla's old bus stand. Today, Sanjay Sood, who is still called a 'chaiwala,' has assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore, according to an Indian Express report. "Even in the rarest of dreams, I never thought of myself as a ticket favourite in a place like Shimla," said Sood, 57, the BJP's choice for Shimla (Urban) Assembly constituency. "It's my party and leadership that handpicked me and I now find myself in the poll fray."

Sood told IE that, in his life, he had no means to make a successful career for himself. So, he decided to try out a small business like tea-selling. Sood's nomination affidavit named him as a businessman and social worker. He, along with his wife, declared ownership of movable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.75 crore. Sood declared that he had land and inherited property in Shimla, Kangra and Kaithu.

“My political opponents are looking at my property but they haven’t seen my struggle," Sood told the publication, adding that he had earned every penny he possessed from selling tea and inherited properties against his name.

"I sold newspapers to finance my studies in school and college as my family had no means to send us (four brothers) to higher studies out of Shimla," he said. "I am grateful to my party for fielding a small worker like me from this prominent seat. I am in seventh heaven as it is truly a big honour. I neither applied for the ticket nor lobbied for this. I don't know who really suggested my name. It's all BJP's own assessment of me, my prospects and the loyalty factor."

