Opposition blames Goa govt's faulty SOP for COVID-19 spread

With several villages in Goa going on self-imposed lockdowns amidst the coronavirus spread, the opposition parties on Friday slammed the BJP-led government for its faulty standard operating procedure (SOP).

The Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Friday demanded the imposition of President's rule in Goa claiming that people have lost faith in the Pramod Sawant-led government.

"People have no faith in the government's SOPs, which is why, you can see several local bodies imposing lockdowns in their areas," he said.

Several villages including Keri, Morlem, Usgaon, Pale (in North Goa) and Canacona (South Goa) went for self- imposed lockdowns over fear of COVID-19 spread in rural areas.

The President's Rule should be imposed in Goa, as people have lost faith in the government and also the chief minister has surrendered all his powers to bureaucrats, he said.

Pointing out that the BJP-controlled Corporation of City of Panaji has also decided to shut down the market in the capital city, Sardesai said that even the party's own cadres have lost faith in the government.

"This SOP is like a soup cooked by too many inefficient cooks," he said.

Infections being detected in slum areas such as Chimbel (near Panaji) is worrisome, Sardesai claimed.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said the government's new SOP has failed to solve problems faced by Goans who have been repatriated and claimed there were complaints of test reports being delayed.

As per the new SOP, which has been in force since June 11, people travelling from foreign countries have to get tested for the infection upon their arrival in the state and wait in paid quarantine facilities till reports are out.

While domestic travellers were allowed to go home without testing and advised home quarantine for 14 days, Goans arriving from foreign countries have to go through this tedious process, Lourenco said.

The state government should first improve its testing facilities on priority so that the people get their reports on time, he said.

Goa has reported 417 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 67 people have recovered from the infection.