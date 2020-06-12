Opposition corners Yogi Adityanath over attacks on 'dalits' in UP

Opposition corners Yogi over attacks on 'dalits' in UP

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 12 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 18:51 ist

Killing of a 'dalit' youth allegedly over entry into a temple, molestation of 'dalit' teens and burning of houses of the community members in different parts of Uttar Pradesh put the state government in a corner as the opposition parties accused it of failing to ensure their safety.

A 17-year old 'dalit' youth was shot dead in Amroha district in the state, about 400 kilometres from here, a few days back by a member of the upper caste after the former allegedly entered a temple.

The local police, however, claimed that the youth, identified as Vikas Jatav, a resident of Domkheda village in the district, had been killed following a dispute over payment of the debt. The family members of the deceased said that he was killed over entry into a temple. 

In another incident, several 'dalit' teens were allegedly molested at Sikanderpur Aima village in UP's Azamgarh district, about 300 kilometres from here, by members of a particular community.

The reports said that the culprits had been harassing the girls for the past several days and had also attacked their families when they protested. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the police to slap the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused persons allegedly involved in molesting the teens. Over a dozen people have been arrested so far in this connection.

In another incident members of a particular community allegedly attacked and set ablaze dozens of hutments of the 'dalits' over a petty issue. Thirty-four people have been arrested in this regard and NSA was also slapped on the accused persons. 

''This government has failed to ensure the safety of the dalits,'' said a senior Congress leader. BSP supremo Mayawati also asked the UP government to take stern action against the offenders.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Dalit
Molestation
rape

