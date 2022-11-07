Opposition divided over SC judgment upholding 10% EWS quota: Congress hails order, DMK calls it 'setback'

Opposition Monday spoke in different voices on the Supreme Court upholding 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) with the Congress welcoming it, and the DMK finding fault with the judgment.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) officially preferred "no comments as of now" even as one of its senior MPs, Saugata Roy, welcomed the judgment as "historic".

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party welcomed the judgment. Congress also sought to take credit for the EWS quota with Ramesh saying the amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010.

"Thereafter, widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014. It took Modi Sarkar five years to get the Bill enacted. It also bears mention here that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census was completed by 2012, when I myself was the Union Rural Development Minister. The Modi Sarkar has yet to clarify its position on an updated Caste Census, something that the Congress party supports and demands," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin described the verdict as a "setback" to the century-long social justice struggle even as he urged other parties and like-minded organisations in the state to come together to ensure that their voice is heard across the country.

He said legal experts would be consulted after a thorough analysis of the judgment and a decision will be taken on the next step to continue the struggle against the EWS reservation. "From the land of Tamil Nadu, which made the first constitutional amendment to protect social justice, I request like-minded organisations to unite to make the voice of social justice resound throughout the country," he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, a DMK ally, also opposed the judgment saying it is not for the poor in all castes. "This is meant for the poor among the upper caste. In that case, how can this be construed as a judgment based on economic criteria?" he said.

TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the party has "nothing to say on it as of now" but another party MP Saugata Roy said it is a “big step towards achieving economic equality” in the country.

"Parliament had unanimously passed the legislation for having 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. That was challenged in the Supreme Court. The apex court has upheld the amendment, and this is a big step towards achieving economic equality in the country," Roy said.