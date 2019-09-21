Opposition faces big challenge in Maharashtra polls

Large scale defection to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine from the Opposition camp involving old partners Congress-NCP has added a twist and spice to polls in Maharashtra. The 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls is keenly watched as it is the first big state to go to polls after the April-May, 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While the Congress and NCP has agreed on a 50:50 per cent share with 125 seats each, the BJP-Sena is expected to come out with a seat-sharing formula in the next couple of days.

Though the polls are being coinciding with the festive season of Dassera and Diwali amidst a recessionary phase, the BJP is firmly in saddle and in full control of the situation.

For Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is running for a second, keeping Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in good humour is a major challenge and ensure that there is a smooth tension-free sailing.

Ahead of the polls, several Congress and NCP leaders, mainly from big political families of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

For NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, the polls are important as several top leaders of his party has moved to BJP including Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Putting an act together for Congress - that is yet to recover from the shock of defeat in 2014 and 2019 general elections - is a major issue. Two former CMs - Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan are expected to contest the polls.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS is yet to take a final call whether to contest the Assembly polls or not.

At this stage, for both, Congress-NCP and BJP-Sena, keeping maximum allies in the fold is going to be a major challenge.

As far as issues are concerned, the ongoing recessionary phase of economy, job losses, the agrarian crisis, farmers suicide, drought in Vidarbha and Marathwada - though people are a bit comfortable during monsoon, floods in Western Maharashtra are going to be debated.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has emerged as a big political force in the state. Though it did not win any seat, it dented the Congress base in over a dozen places in Lok Sabha polls. During the general elections it had an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, but it has split now.