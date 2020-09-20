Opposition files no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman Harivansh, sits on dharna inside House

Opposition parties on Sunday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh accusing him of not allowing a division of votes during the passage of two contentious farm sector related Bills.

A number of Opposition MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Left parties among others sat in protest inside the Rajya Sabha chamber. However, they vacated the House just before 3 PM when Lok Sabha proceedings started. Due to Covid-19 norms, both the chambers are used for the sittings of both the Houses.

The parties that signed the resolution of no-confidence include Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, TRS and Muslim League, whose MPs sat on a dharna inside Rajya Sabha after the House adjourned in protest against the way the Bills were passed.

The no-confidence motion comes a week after Harivansh was elected as Deputy Chairman for a second time, defeating the joint Opposition candidate in a voice vote.

The Upper House witnessed high drama during the discussion after Harivansh first went ahead with extending the sitting beyond 1 PM amid Opposition parties objecting to it.

Later, he was also accused of not allowing division of votes during the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP and the Deputy Chairman for the "chaos" in Rajya Sabha. "All parties including the BJP had agreed to a four hour discussion on the two farm bills in the Rajya Sabha. This was unilaterally cut short by the government's floor managers by almost 45 minutes. This was the starting point for the chaos in the Parliament this afternoon," he tweeted.

Pointing fingers at Harivansh, Ramesh said, "the dictatorial attitude of the Chair in not wanting to get a sense of the House, which is the convention to extend the session beyond the scheduled 1 PM, led to bedlam and chaos. The anti-farmer Bills were passed in the din without voting. Why the tearing urgency? On whose orders?"

Jairam also referred to the way former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was stopped from speaking during the debate. "What happened to Deve Gowda-ji today in Rajya Sabha was completely unacceptable and truly awful...The Deputy Chairman was very, very rude to him," he said in reference to Harivansh cutting short Gowda's speech. Several Opposition members objected to this citing that the 87-year-old was a former Prime Minister and he should be shown respect.