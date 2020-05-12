Opposition leaders to protest against labour laws on May 13

Leaders of eight opposition parties, including CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart D Raja and LJD patron Sharad Yadav, will stage a protest in the national capital against the suspension of labour laws in several states of the country amid COVID-19 lockdown.

These eight leaders had last week written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to nullify changes being made in labour laws "using the pretext" of COVID-19, saying he should intervene to stop "such naked savagery" against the working class at this crucial juncture when the unity of all people is needed to fight the pandemic.

The leaders will hold the protest at A K Gopalan Bhavan, the CPI(M) headquarters, at 12 noon by maintaining "physical distancing" and other norms that have to be followed. Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan as well as General Secretaries of CPI(ML)-L (Dipankar Bhattacharya), Forward Bloc (Debabrata Biswas) and RSP (Manoj Bhattacharya) will also take part in the protest.

Asserting that "workers are not slaves", Yechury said labour laws are being suspended with impunity in states while workers are facing pay cuts and retrenchment.

"The labour laws are being abolished. There are large-scale job-loss and salary cuts and the same corporations which have generously donated to the private fund in the name of the Prime Minister have done this. Workers are paying for this," he said during a digital press conference.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of not giving the legitimate dues to the states, he said it is going ahead with over-centralisation, which is an affront to the federal structure of the country.

Asked whether the migrant workers' issue will have a political impact, Yechury said the government has given the "rawest possible deal" and it will face "negative repercussions" for sure in the future but the immediate issue before the country is to address the COVID-19 situation.

"The Centre has put the responsibility on states on dealing with migrant workers and they will have to make arrangements. The Centre will now pass on the responsibility to states and if the latter fails, they will put the blame on states. That cannot be allowed," he said.

He said tackling COVID-19 must be the "single-minded" focus but the government and any "retrograde" distractions like over-centralisation, negating federalism and trampling on workers' rights will have to be tackled.

On Monday, trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have come out against the move by states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, freezing labour laws, saying states have not so far been able to convince the public how labour laws are hurdles in economic activities and about the emergent situation requiring the extreme step of suspension of labour laws.

Separately, ten other central trade unions, including CITU, AITUC and INTUC, said it was considering approaching the International Labour Organisation (ILO) against the government for "gross violation of labour standards".

“Central Trade Unions consider these moves as an inhuman crime and brutality on the working people, besides being a gross violation of the Right to Freedom of Association(ILO Convention 87), Rights to Collective Bargaining( ILO Convention 98) and also the internationally accepted norm of eight hour working day – espoused by Core Conventions of International Labour Organisation (ILO). The ILO Convention 144 in regard to Tripartism has also been undermined by the Government,” they said in a statement.