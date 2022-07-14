Opposition meet to discuss strategy for Monsoon Session of Parliament

After giving a miss during the Budget Session, Opposition leaders will sit together for a meeting on Sunday to discuss floor strategy in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to corner the Narendra Modi government on a variety of issues, including price rise, unemployment and Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

This was announced by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Shaktisinh Gohil and others.

Kharge said the leaders will meet in Parliament House soon after the all-party meeting called by the government on Sunday.

It is to be seen whether parties like AAP and BSP attend the meeting though they used to coordinate with the Opposition parties on floor strategy. However, during the Budget Session earlier this year, the leaders had not met formally to discuss floor strategy though there were informal consultations.

The debacle in the Assembly elections to five states had then weakened the Congress clout among Opposition parties and no meetings were convened, especially after other parties did not warm up to the idea of meetings.

However, the parties got together to decide on a common Opposition candidate for the Presidential elections though Congress took a back seat to facilitate joint action. Parties like AAP and BSP did not attend such meetings, as they do not want to be seen together with Congress owing to political reasons in states.

During the Session, Kharge said, Congress will be raising rise in prices of LPG and essential goods, rising unemployment, controversial military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, attack on federalism, economy and sliding rupee, attack on minorities and hate speeches, misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI, external threats like Chinese aggression and change in rules that goes against interest of forest dwellers.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government has not communicated yet about the Bills or the issues it wants to take up during the Session. “When (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji is there, there will be no dearth for issues to be raised,” he said. (ENDS)