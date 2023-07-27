Opposition members walk out of RS over Manipur issue

Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

When Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was given the floor by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, members of the treasury benches started shouting.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:07 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition members led by Congress MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

When the Upper House, which was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid continuous sloganeering by members of both treasury benches and the opposition, reassembled for the post-lunch period, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurah Thakur moved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha completes question hour for first time this session despite uproar
 

When Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was given the floor by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, members of the treasury benches started shouting.

Kharge said he wanted to speak on the bill as well as "dil ki baat" and tried to bring up the Manipur issue which was disallowed by the deputy chairman saying he should restrict himself to speaking on the bill as per rules of the House.

Subsequently, the opposition members walked out of the House even as it continued discussion on the bill.

