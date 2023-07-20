Opposition MPs walk out of meeting of Rajya Sabha’s BAC over inclusion of Bill to replace Delhi ordinance

Opposition MPs on Thursday walked out of a meeting of Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), protesting against the inclusion of a Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance in official business.

At the meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, RJD’s Manoj K Jha and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and BRS’ K Keshava Rao among others objected to the inclusion of The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the business.

BRS’ K Keshava Rao also joined Opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A’s MPs in the protest, arguing with others that the ordinance and Bill were against the federal spirit of the Constitution. BRS is not part of the 26-party opposition alliance.

The ordinance was brought to negate a Supreme Court verdict that made it clear that the Delhi government had control over its bureaucrats.

Sources said the proposal was to allot two hours for the contentious Bill but Singh first objected saying how can the government bring such legislation when an appeal against the ordinance is under consideration of the Supreme Court.

Ramesh, O’Brien and Rao supported Singh and insisted that the Bill should not be brought into Rajya Sabha’s List of Business. Sources said O’Brien insisted that their protest and dissent be recorded before the MPs walked out of the meeting in protest.

Singh told reporters that the first bill presented at the BAC meeting was one which was “unconstitutional”.

“We raised our objections to it, but the government did not listen after which we boycotted the meeting,” Singh said.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat admitted notices submitted by several opposition MPs, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy and DMK's A Raja to move statutory resolutions opposing the Delhi services ordinance.

The notices of RSP's N K Premchandranand Congress' Dean Kuriakose have also been admitted.