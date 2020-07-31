Opposition objects to railway, road expansion projects along forested Goa-Karnataka border areas

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday made a strong case against three central government projects passing through forested areas in the Western Ghats — affecting both Karnataka and Goa — claiming that the projects would severely impact the coastal state’s ecology and dampen Goa’s tourism eco-tourism prospects.

In a letter to the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court, Kamat also said that two of the projects, namely the expansion of the NH4 National Highway and the doubling of the Hospet to Vasco railway track of the South Western Railway would destroy forest cover in Karnataka’s Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve, Bhagwaan Mahavir Wildlife sanctuary in South Goa and destroy several heritage homes in Goa respectively.

“The expansion of NH4A stretch (13 kms) within the protected area is totally unnecessary. The expansion of this same road through the adjoining Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve has been halted. Why is there a need for expansion when the road passing through the sanctuary in Goa where there is already a double lane wide road,” Kamat said in his letter, adding that existing habitats of various endangered species including that of the national animal Tiger, would also be impacted.

“The great concern is the doubling of the railway track, from Hospet to Vasco, which will not only affect those living in the forests, but even those outside the forests. Numerous objections have already been raised from citizens as well as leaders; in fact gram sabhas have also passed resolutions against this railway expansion,” Kamat also said.

Nearly 50,000 trees located in the Western Ghat region of Goa are slotted for felling for multiple central government projects which include expansion of railway lines and highways and drawing of a new high tension power, spread across the two wildlife reserves, which are two of the biggest protected forests in the state. The projects have already been cleared by the National Wildlife Board for Wildlife in April this year.

Two weeks back, the Bombay High Court in Goa had issued notices to state government as well as central government agencies, after a Goa-based green NGO alleged that norms had not been followed while granting permission to the three projects, a point which Kamat also reiterates in the communication to the Central Empowered Committee.

“Morever the National Board for Wildlife gave clearances (during the 57 and 57 meeting of its standing committee) for the expansion of NH4A highway and laying of the 400 kv transmission line during the Covid-19 lockdown. It appears that the stringent processes set in place to safeguard our protected areas have been disregarded,” Kamat also said.