Opposition parties slam TMC’s ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) public outreach initiative ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties who alleged that it was an insult to the “real luminaries” of the state.

Slamming TMC for the initiative both the CPI(M) and Congress demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should focus on the real issues of the state as such the law and order situation.

Senior CPI(M) MLA and leader of the Left Legislative party in the state Assembly Sujan Chakraborty said that earlier TMC used to put up posters and banners describing Banerjee as the “symbol of honesty” but has stopped doing following the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation case.

“Now TMC is spending crores to flood the city with posters and banners to campaign for their scheme. People of Bengal know Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji, and Swami Vivekananda as the pride of Bengal and not Mamata Banerjee. She is the danger for Bengal,” said Chakraborty.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister senior Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan said that she should not resort to hiring agencies for her own publicity.

“The Chief Minister should stop insulting the real prides of Bengal,” said Mannan.

However, the TMC leadership has brushed aside allegations and have dubbed them as the “expression of frustration” of the Opposition parties.

“The entire country knows about Mamata Banerjee contribution in fighting for the Constitution and democratic values. The Opposition parties have nothing else to do and hence they are indulging in such futile mudslinging which will further isolate them from the people,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

TMC has launched the ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ initiative with an eye on the upcoming municipal and 2021 Assembly elections. With initiatives like this, the ruling party in the state is seeking to take BJP’s formidable publicity machinery head-on. So far Bengal BJP has lagged behind TMC in terms of public outreach initiative.