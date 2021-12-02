Opposition protest continues but without disrupting Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed protest and subsequent adjournments in the morning session while the Upper House discussed a bill on dam management in the later part of the day, as the Opposition fine-tuned its strategy on raising the demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

While the morning session saw an adjournment and walk out, the Opposition participated in the discussion on the Dam Safety Bill in the afternoon session.

In the morning session, the Zero Hour was washed out after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks about the stalemate in the House, saying "disapproval of undemocratic conduct in House can't be decried as undemocratic" and his refusal to give the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Naidu first adjourned the House till 12 noon and when the House re-assembled with Deputy Chairman Harivansh on the chair, senior Congress MP KC Venugopal demanded that inflation need to be discussed immediately.

Kharge also sought to raise the raise but Harivansh refused permission and went ahead with Question Hour, prompting Congress members to rise in protest and some rushing to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

As the Deputy Chairman did not heed, Kharge announced the walk-out with RJD, NCP and Muslim League joining them.

At the same time, Trinamool Congress MPs raised farmers' issues and wanted the government to discuss legal backing for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and compensation for farmers who were killed during protests against the now-repealed farm laws. They walked out soon after.

TRS MPs also raised the issue of compensation for farmers and walked out separately while John Brittas led the CPI(M) MPs in walking out after he refused to raise a Point of Order on the suspension of party floor leader Elamaram Kareem without being named by the Chair. DMK MPs also walked out later after raising a question on the Koodankulam nuclear plant.

Sources said the Opposition has decided not to disrupt the House entirely during a meeting floor leaders had with Kharge on Wednesday evening.

Leaders were of the view that it was counter-productive to allow the government to pass bills without presenting their points. While they decided that the suspended lawmakers will continue their protest at Gandhi Statue, other MPs would raise it inside but would not completely disrupt the proceedings

