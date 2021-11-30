Opposition rules out apology by suspended 12 MPs

Opposition on Tuesday ruled out tendering apology by 12 MPs for the revocation of their suspension during the entire Winter Session, as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu indicated that he could consider reversing the action if they expressed remorse and regret for their conduct.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "apology for what? For raising the issues of the people in Parliament? Never." Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien also ruled out party MPs tendering apology and re-enter the House during the session. All the suspended MPs said they would not tender an apology and cited procedural issues in the adoption of the motion.

Read | Suspended MPs to hold dharna in Parliament till Winter Session ends

Suspended CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem told reporters, "there has been some indirect nudge to apologise...not going to do that. We have not committed any mistake in the House. We protested only when the democratic rights and Parliamentary conventions were scuttled."

Kareem also referred to his suspension as "wrongful", and said that his name does not appear in the bulletin which named the MPs who were said to have protested. He said 33 MPs are listed in Rajya Sabha Bulletin alleging obstruction of proceedings on August 11. "There is no mention of my name in it. As per Rule 256, the Chairman should name the member before suspending. This suspension is a gross violation of Rules of Procedure and purely political," Kareem said.

Read | Kharge appeals to VP Naidu to revoke MPs' suspension

He said he had written to the then Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma in August seeking action against marshals who "manhandled" MPs during the passing of a bill on insurance sector and release of the full video footage of the day to put the record straight and counter the selective visuals released by Union ministers.

The CPI(M) MP from Kerala had said "fake complaints" of physical assault were filed against some MPs, including him, by security personals while claiming that he was "grabbed", "pushed" and hit forcefully on his chest by a marshal whom he could identify by face. He said he has not received a response to his letter but action has been taken against him.

Watch latest videos by DH here: