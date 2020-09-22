Covid-19: Opposition slams Modi govt over Central Vista

Opposition slams Modi govt over Central Vista project amid Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 08:40 ist

The Modi government came under a sharp attack from the Opposition for not cutting down on “luxuries” like the Central Vista redevelopment project and construction of a new Parliament building amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, DMK member P Wilson said the Centre is suspending MPLAD scheme when various infrastructure projects like Central Vista project were still being taken up.

Rajiv Satav (Congress) welcomed the step towards MPs’ salary cuts but questioned the government's move to suspend the MPLAD scheme. "You are talking about the common people and have suspended MPLAD scheme, which was meant for the welfare of people," he said. Satav said government efforts to tackle the pandemic are a "live example of mismanagement and failure" and no chief ministers were consulted before the lockdown.

"In 2014, the GDP growth rate was 7.4 per cent and now it has come to a minus 23.9 per cent," he said, adding, "Instead of being corona free, the country has become employment free (Corona mukt ke jagah, Rojgar Mukt ho gaya)."

Referring to the PMCARES fund, Satav said "no one knows to whom it is caring."

He also pointed out expenses by the government during the pandemic on projects such as Central Vista, bullet train and a special Rs 850 crore aircraft for the prime minister.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Opposition
DMK
Monsoon Session
Parliament
Central Vista

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 