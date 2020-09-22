Opposition slams Modi govt over Central Vista project amid Covid-19

The Modi government came under a sharp attack from the Opposition for not cutting down on “luxuries” like the Central Vista redevelopment project and construction of a new Parliament building amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, DMK member P Wilson said the Centre is suspending MPLAD scheme when various infrastructure projects like Central Vista project were still being taken up.

Rajiv Satav (Congress) welcomed the step towards MPs’ salary cuts but questioned the government's move to suspend the MPLAD scheme. "You are talking about the common people and have suspended MPLAD scheme, which was meant for the welfare of people," he said. Satav said government efforts to tackle the pandemic are a "live example of mismanagement and failure" and no chief ministers were consulted before the lockdown.

"In 2014, the GDP growth rate was 7.4 per cent and now it has come to a minus 23.9 per cent," he said, adding, "Instead of being corona free, the country has become employment free (Corona mukt ke jagah, Rojgar Mukt ho gaya)."

Referring to the PMCARES fund, Satav said "no one knows to whom it is caring."

He also pointed out expenses by the government during the pandemic on projects such as Central Vista, bullet train and a special Rs 850 crore aircraft for the prime minister.