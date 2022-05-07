Opposition slams Modi govt over LPG price rise, demands immediate rollback

Opposition on Saturday strongly criticised the Narendara Modi government’s decision to hike the domestic cooking gas prices to nearly Rs 1,000 and demanded its immediate roll back, saying it is hitting the middle-class and poorer sections of the society.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Modi government has removed all safety nets that the Congress had put in place to protect the common man.

“Today, millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against extreme inflation, unemployment, and poor governance. The Congress party would have never let this happen. We have and always will support families in need,” he tweeted.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "The Modi government's assaults on people's livelihoods are relentless. In the 75 years of Independence, this is the most inhuman and callous government. Withdraw central cess/surcharges on petroleum products."

During the Congress-led UPA govt, he said the price of a LPG cylinder was Rs 414, while a subsidy of Rs 827 was being given on every cylinder. Today, he added, the cost of a cylinder is Rs 999 and the amount of subsidy given is zero.

A number of Opposition leaders and supporters shared a 11-year-old tweet of Union Minister Smriti Irani to target the government. On June 24, 2011 while in Opposition, Irani had tweeted, “50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!”

To this, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Dr Kakoli G Dastidar responded, “waiting for Smriti Irani to actively speak for people now...or will she not because Narendra Modi-ji can do no wrong? Such public representatives are a shame for this nation! People who know nothing beyond petty politics should really do some self-introspection.”

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the government is "callous and insensitive towards the sufferings of the common people”.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government does not understand that people of India are already reeling under the pressures of loss of income, unemployment, and price rise.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Prime Minister is "back from a foreign tour after 65 hours, 60 photoshoots across three countries and has given the country a gift of LPG price."

"Today a situation is created where people have to surrender LPG cylinders. The Congress government helped and supported the poor and middle class. The subsidy was given by Congress to ensure the burden of high prices is not put on people," Khera said.

He said the subsidy bill on LPG was Rs 39,558 crore in 2011-12, and in 2013-14, it went up to Rs 46,458 crore," he added.