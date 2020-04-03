Opposition slams Narendra Modi's 'diya', 'candle' call

The Opposition, on Friday, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exhorting people to light candles on Sunday at 9:00 pm, saying they had expected him to announce a second financial package to alleviate the pain and anxieties of the people.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described Modi as “Pradhan Showman” and a “Photo-Op Prime Minister”, while former finance minister P Chidambaram advised the PM to listen to the Opposition and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists.

“What we expected from you today was FAP II (Financial Action Plan), a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including the categories of the poor who were completely ignored by Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25,” Chidambaram said.

“Turn out lights and come on balconies? Get real Mr Modi. Give India a fiscal package worth 8-10 per cent of GDP,” Trinamool Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra said.

“This is no accident: the PM spoke on Ram Navami at 9 am for 9 mins, asked us to light diyas & candles on 5/4 at 9 pm for 9 mins. He is invoking all the auspicious elements Hinduism associates with number 9. Back to Ram Bharose?! #COVID19 must be more serious than we thought,” Tharoor said.

The leaders’ remarks came after Modi gave pep talk to the people under lockdown and urged them to light a candle or ‘diya’ on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought about by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.