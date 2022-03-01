Oppn attacks Modi govt over Indian student's killing

Opposition steps up attack on Modi govt over Ukraine evacuation after student's killing

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he has received the 'tragic news' of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:48 ist

Condoling the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv during a Russian attack, Congress on Tuesday stepped up an attack on the Narendra Modi government over evacuation from the war-hit country, saying it has "only photo ops, no action".

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he has received the "tragic news" of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. 

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, the Government of India needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he tweeted. 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted on the killing of Naveen SG, "our deepest condolences to the family of a student from Karnataka, who has been shot dead."

"This is the tragedy where -  BJP government has no evacuation plan; Modi government has abandoned our young; Prahlad Joshi decries and insults our students in Ukraine; Only photo ops, no action." 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that 90% of Indians who study MBBS abroad fail to clear qualifying exams here.

In another tweet, Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he would say to the family who lost their child due to the "insensitivity of your government".

"Between 20000 thousand Indians life is in danger every moment and you are engaged in doing all this?" Surjewala said tagging a media report about Modi's election campaign. 

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "this is an awful tragedy. My heart goes out to the family of the victim and the anxious families of all those still stuck in Ukraine. We must do everything possible to get them home." 

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
India News

