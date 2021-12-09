Opposition suspends protest, disruption for a day in honour of Gen Bipin Rawat

Opposition on Thursday suspended their protest demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs for a day and did not disrupt the proceedings in Rajya Sabha "out of their profound respect and anguish at the sudden death" of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and soldiers who were killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

However, the Opposition made its displeasure clear against Deputy Chairman Harivansh's decision not to allow Opposition leaders to pay tributes to Gen Rawat inside Rajya Sabha after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the tragic incident with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying it showed how the government was running Parliament.

The decision to suspend the protest inside and outside Parliament was taken at a meeting of Opposition parties at Kharge in the morning. All parties, including Trinamool Congress that has not been attending meetings called by Congress, had informally consulted about the course of action on Wednesday night itself and agreed on this. The protest inside and outside Rajya Sabha will resume on Friday morning.

The Opposition MPs, including the suspended lawmakers, gathered at the Gandhi Statue in the morning and observed silence at Gandhi Statue in memory of Gen Rawat. Inside the House, the Opposition did not disrupt the proceedings throughout the day, as a mark of respect to the first Chief of Defence Staff.

Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement, Kharge appealed to Harivansh to allow him and other Opposition floor leaders to pay tributes to Gen Rawat.

However, Harivansh declined saying the rules did not allow it, leading to protests from Opposition MPs like Sushmita Dev, Nadimuk Haque and Vaiko among others.

Trinamool Congress MPs insisted on allowing the leaders to speak and later, they walked out of the House in protest against not allowing them to speak on Gen Rawat and suspension of MPs.

When his turn to raise an issue came up during the Zero Hour, MDMK's Vaiko requested that he be allowed to pay tributes to Gen Rawat and when the Deputy Chairman disallowed, he urged him to give him a chance to raise his admitted notice on Friday.

Kharge said the Opposition condemned the decision not to allow leaders to speak on Gen Rawat. "What kind of democracy is this? You are not even allowing Opposition leaders to pay tributes to an accomplished General, who was the first Chief of Defence Staff. You saw how Parliament is run, To pay tributes to someone who died, we need to take the government's permission," he told reporters.

Trinamool's Sushmita Dev targeted the government saying, "even mourning is also monopolised by the Narendra Modi regime."

Asked about the future of the protest, a senior Opposition leader said none of the 12 MPs is "not going to sign any apology letter". He alleged that the government is "deliberately confusing" the public by "leaking wrong news" that they were individually trying to persuade parties to resolve the impasse.

RJD's Manoj Jha said normally the floor leaders make references and tributes when such a national tragedy has happened. "Obituary unites the House. But if obituaries are seen from partisan perspectives, then things are certainly not good," he told DH.

The opposition decided not to suspend the dharna because they wanted to convey their condolences, he said adding that the government could have utilised this opportunity to convey a collective message on such an unfortunate incident. "I feel the government has committed a big mistake. It is working with a 'my way or highway' attitude. Please do not see politics on such occasions," he said.

DMK's T K Elangovan said, "this government thinks that the Parliament is only for their use and not for opposition parties. This is sad."

