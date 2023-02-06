Opposition turns up heat on Modi government with pan-India protests over Adani issue

Adani row: Oppn steps up attack with pan-India protests

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 06 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 12:02 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Opposition on Monday stepped up its attack on the Modi government as Congress workers hit the streets across the nation to protest against the Adani Group, demanding either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-led probe into the allegations by Hindenburg Research. 

Across the country, party workers protested outside SBI and LIC offices while in the Parliament, Opposition lawmakers stood with placards near the Gandhi statue, raising demands for a probe and discussion in the House.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned shortly after they began amid sloganeering by Opposition after the Chair did not take up the motion to suspend the business of the House.

In Karnataka, Congress workers held a protest in Bengaluru and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations of fraud levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

In Delhi, the National Students Union of India, student wing of Congress, held a protest, while Congress workers staged a protest outside SBI office in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, protests took place outside an SBI office in Mumbai and in Chennai, Congress workers protested outside the LIC Southern Zonal Office in GP Road in Chennai. 

US short-seller Hindenburg Research has levelled serious allegations on the Adani Group, alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

More to follow...

Hindenburg Adani report
Congress
Indian Politics
Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Narendra Modi

