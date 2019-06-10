OPS-EPS power struggle comes out in the open

The power struggle between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam for control of the ruling AIADMK and the government led by it has come out in the open yet again.

This time, the voices are shriller demanding that the “dual leadership” model be dispensed with and a “single and strong leader” be elected as the AIADMK leader to ensure better coordination.

Currently, the AIADMK is led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami in their capacities as coordinator and joint coordinator, while the latter serves as the former’s deputy in the government led by the party. The voice for a “single and strong leadership” in the AIADMK has begun to grow louder especially after the party’s near-rout in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Two MLAs — V M Rajan Chellappa from Madurai and R T Ramachandran from Kunnam in Perambalur district — have come out in the open to criticise the dual leadership. They said the current model was harming the party rather than bringing any benefit and want one leader to head the organisation.

Political analysts and AIADMK insiders say this is the latest move to sideline Panneerselvam, who seems to have regained his stature following the victory of his O P Ravindranath Kumar from the Theni Lok Sabha seat, and hand over the responsibility of the party as well to Palaniswami. Kumar was the only candidate from the AIADMK-led alliance to have won in the elections.

“The party should be led by one person and it should not go into the clutches of a family again. Whoever tries to control the party with the family will meet the same fate as Sasikala,” Ramachandran said, indirectly putting his weight behind Palaniswami.

Gag orders

With several leaders expressing their opinion in the public, the AIADMK has now convened a meeting of party district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on June 12, even as Palaniswami and Panneerselvam issued a joint statement asking leaders not to air their opinion before the media.

While the AIADMK won only one Lok Sabha out of the 20 it contested, the party managed to save its fragile government by winning 9 out of the 22 Assembly seats that went to bypolls. The first call for dispensing with “dual leadership” came from Madurai, the city which holds much significance for the party, whose strongman V V Rajan Chellappa openly demanding on Saturday that the current arrangement be suspended, and a new leader should be elected.

The comments by leaders are significant and could spell trouble for the AIADMK with its government surviving on a wafer-thin majority in the Assembly — the party has 123 MLAs, including Speaker, in a House of 234.

The magic figure is 118, while the DMK-led alliance has 109 members.