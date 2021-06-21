Optional exams for class 12 to be held between August 15-September 15, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board for Secondary Education on Monday told the Supreme Court that optional examinations for class 12 students, who are not satisfied with the assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15, 2021, subject to a conducive environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The examinations for private, patrachar and compartment would be organised on the same dates, it said.

With regard to the top court's suggestion for a dispute resolution mechanism, the CBSE said, all such matters regarding computation of results will be referred to a Committee constituted by the board.

Also read: Experts term CBSE's class 12 evaluation formula 'time-bound' but 'far from fair'

"After the declaration of result by July 31, if the candidates are not satisfied, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination. The examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final," it said, in an additional affidavit.

The CBSE also made provisions for the moderation of marks at the school level to account for variations to ensure standardisation.

"This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school," it said.

Meanwhile, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar decided to consider on Tuesday a plea for holding physical examinations for class 12.

After the cancellation of the board examinations, the CBSE has devised an assessment process with theory and practical components.

According to the scheme, the theory component would be assessed by first giving 30 per cent weightage to average scores obtained by students in class 10 in their three best performing subjects out of a total five. Another 30 per cent weightage would be given to marks based on the theory component of the final exam taken in class 11.

Also read: Explained | The CBSE marking formula for Class 12

And finally, 40 per cent weightage would be given for marks obtained in one or more unit tests, mid-term exams and pre-board exams in class 12.

The marks of practical/internal assessment etc of class 12 will be on an actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

The total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in class 12 board examinations.

Check out DH latest videos: