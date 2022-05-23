Orchids being traded illegally in India, conservationists allege

Illicit harvesting and overexploitation of orchids for illegal wildlife trade is a significant increasing threat to these plants in the wild, according to conservation programme TRAFFIC and WWF India.

India is home to about 1,256 orchid species, of which 307 species are endemic to the country. Despite such vast biodiversity, only 11 species are protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act. Export of orchid species, specified under the Schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, CITES (Appendix I), and in the EXIM Policy of India is prohibited.

The IUCN Global Red List has assessed about 1,641 orchid species (July 2020) of which 747 are categorised as 'Threatened' with 197 listed as 'Critically Endangered’.

Globally, orchids belong to the second-largest family of flowering plants and have some of the most prized and traded flowers.

“Orchids are illegally collected and traded for ornamental plants, traditional medicine, and consumption. The increasing demand for orchids for various purposes leads to unsustainable harvesting practices in India. Protected species of orchids such as Blue Vanda and Ladies Slipper have been found in wildlife seizures across India,” says a factsheet on orchids by TRAFFIC and WWF India released coinciding with the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Echoing the theme, "Building a shared future for all life", TRAFFIC, through its new factsheet, strongly suggests raising awareness of orchids among the local communities and promoting sustainable and traceable use of threatened species to ensure that trade in orchids is not a threat to its future.

“The newly released communique titled "Orchids: Factsheet on India's orchids in illegal wildlife trade" is a compilation of beautiful images and well-researched content providing general information about orchids, interesting facts, legal status, and threats from the illegal wildlife trade. It can be used as a ready reference by educators, researchers, media personnel, and the general public alike,” a WWF-India press statement said.