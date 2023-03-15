Order on allotment of Shiv Sena name, symbol to Shinde group passed in quasi judicial authority, EC tells SC

The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court it has passed a "well reasoned" order after hearing both the parties in allotment of the party name and symbol of Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde faction.

"Since the order was passed not in an administrative capacity of the Commission but in a quasi-judicial capacity under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order, it has no contentions to make on merits of the case," it said, adding the commission should be discharged from the case.

The poll panel also submitted its February 17 order had covered all the issues.

"The Election Commission, thus, has become a functus officio for the present case since it has already discharged its duty to adjudicate the petition filed under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order after passing of the order," it said, in an affidavit.

On February 22, the apex court had refused a plea by Uddhav Thackeray's group to stay the Election Commission's February 17 order recognising Shinde's faction as Shiv Sena and allotting it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

In reply to the court's notice on the special leave petition, the poll panel said the Supreme Court, in a catena of cases, has held that where an order passed by a quasi-judicial body is under challenge before an appellate court, such a body need not be arrayed as a party to the appeal.

It also pointed out the Symbols Order has been formulated by the Commission in the exercise of its power under Article 324 of the Constitution read with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.