Ordinance to bring private hospitals into COVID-19 battle notified

Ordinance to bring pvt hospitals into COVID-19 battle

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 20 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 22:47 ist

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an ordinance to bring private clinical establishments into the ambit of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification brings all clinical establishments with a capacity of more than 50 beds under the provisions of the Punjab Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Ordinance, 2020, a government statement said.

This is in line with the decision taken by the council of ministers at its meeting on April 10, it further said.       

The ordinance would provide a mechanism for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner, to ensure compliance of minimum standards of facilities and services, as well as transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common person, the statement said. 

To implement the provisions of the ordinance, a Punjab State Council for Clinical Establishments will be set up under the chairmanship of the Administrative Secretary, Health & Family Welfare with Director, Health & Family Welfare as Member Secretary, it said

