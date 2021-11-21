Ordinary Indian no longer very sure of reform agenda being pursued by Modi regime: Poll

While a section of vocal farmers protesting since last year and critics of the Narendra Modi regime are celebrating the repeal of the three farm laws, there are ominous signs coming from the reforms front as revealed by the IANS-CVoter poll.

The farm laws were not the only reform measures being pursued aggressively by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has staked a lot of political capital on two more reform measures, among many others. The first relates to changes in the labour laws that have been benefiting only a privileged few while depriving a majority of workers of any benefits.

Since 2020, changes to labour codes are waiting to be implemented.

When asked the repeal of farm laws will encourage trade unions and their leaders to oppose changes to labour laws, close to 43 per cent of respondents seemed to agree. There was not much difference between the opinions of NDA and opposition supporters.

Interestingly, more than 25 per cent of the respondents could not express any definitive opinion which means they are uncertain about labour reforms.

Something similar came up when respondents were asked if opponents of the government will try to stall the ambitious privatisation program being pursued. Close to 48 per cent of the respondents agreed with not much difference between NDA and opposition supporters. Again, about 25 per cent could not give an opinion, reflecting uncertainty.

Finally, the IANS-CVoter poll asked respondents if Indian and foreign investors will get a message that reforms are not happening in India. An almost equal 36 per cent agreed and disagreed. But then again, 29 per cent could not express an opinion. This means the ordinary Indian is no longer very sure of the reforms agenda being pursued by the Modi regime.

