Organ donation: Government plans structural changes in the apex org to increase organ donation

The Union Health Ministry plans “structural changes” in the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation seeking to increase organ donations, whose numbers even though increased by three times in nine years but are still abysmally low for the world’s most populous nation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the status of organ donation and transplant programmes during which he asked the officials to pick up best practices from hospitals abroad.

The number of organ transplants has tripled across the country as it rose from about 5,000 in 2013 to more than 15,000 in 2022. But the figures are too little when compared against the need.

For instance against a requirement of one to two lakhs kidney transplants each year just about 5000 transplants take place and that too mostly in metro cities. Similarly, against a requirement of 30,000 liver transplants, Indian doctors are doing just about 1,000 plus such transplants every year, according to an official.

The main reason for such poor organ transplantation numbers is extremely low cadaver donations due to myths, misconceptions and religious beliefs surrounding organ donations though the demand for organs continues to rise due to higher incidences of lifestyle diseases.

The ministerial review comes in the backdrop of the Centre introducing special casual leaves of up to 42 days to central government employees, who donate an organ to another human being.

In February, the national organ transplantation guidelines were modified to allow even those above 65 years of age to register for transplantation. Also the states were asked to do away with domicile requirements and fees while registering a patient.

The minister has asked the officials to carry out more reforms to encourage organ donation, which is still very rare.

As a part of the reforms, the NOTTO is working on a transplant manual, which will serve as a guide for implementation of organ donation and transplantation programmes in the hospitals. A standard course for training of transplant coordinators is also being designed. Both these documents will be completed and released shortly.

The national organisation will create four separate units for coordination, information sharing and awareness, training and human resources for better implementation.

The review serendipitously coincides with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi announcing successful harvesting of heart, liver and kidney of a brain dead individual benefiting four patients.