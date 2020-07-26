Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid coronavirus outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of Covid-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

No organ donation has taken place in the district since March 24, though a liver transplant from a living donor took place in a private hospital here on July 17, said Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Jyoti Bindal.

According to officials, organs like heart, liver, kidney from 39 brain dead people have given a new lease of life to over 220 persons in the past four years before March 24.

These people belong to Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra etc, they added.

Indore currently has 6,858 Covid-19 cases, including 304 deaths and 4,660 having been discharged after recovery.