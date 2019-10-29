OTP based refund for cancelled railway ticket

Indian Railways has introduced a new OTP based refund system for e-tickets booked through authorised railway ticketing agents.

The new plan will be implemented by the IRCTC and it is applicable to those, who booked the tickets through 1.7 lakh authorised agents.

If a passenger booked e-ticket through authorised agents and cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets, he will receive One Time Pass (OTP) as SMS on registered mobile number. The passenger have to share the OTP with the agent and he will receive the refund. The passenger will get to know how much refund received against his cancelled ticket or wait listed dropped tickets, said the IRCTC in its statement.

The reason behind this move is to bring transparent and customer friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets.