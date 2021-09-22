Our vaccines to prove to be world class: Suchitra Ella

Our vaccines will prove they are world class: Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

Ella added that choice of vaccine shouldn't become a hurdle in travel

Bharat Biotech joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said the choice of vaccine should not become a barrier to enter any country. She was commenting on the controversial Covid-19 travel rules of the UK which refused to recognise Covishield beneficiaries as 'vaccinated'. 

After a backlash across India, the UK on Wednesday issued a change in its advisory, saying it will recognise Covishield, a jab developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Ella said India's vaccines "will prove yet again that they are world class”. In a tweet, she added that India has supplied billions of doses across the globe.

The UK rules were deemed racist by many as Covishield vaccine, widely used in India's vaccination drive, is a version of the UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those who have gotten the full course of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua, and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan will be considered fully vaccinated in the country. India is expected to be added to this list after revision.

