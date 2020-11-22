'Outage at data centre impacted operations of some banks'

The operation of some banks including HDFC Bank was temporarily impacted on Saturday due to power outage at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge CITY (DAKC), in Navi Mumbai which has data centres of several companies.
However, power was later restored and banking services were functioning normally, sources said.
According to sources, banking operations are now up and running.
