'Outage at data centre impacted services of banks'

'Outage at data centre impacted operations of some banks'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 14:09 ist

The operation of some banks including HDFC Bank was temporarily impacted on Saturday due to power outage at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge CITY (DAKC), in Navi Mumbai which has data centres of several companies.

However, power was later restored and banking services were functioning normally, sources said.

According to sources, banking operations are now up and running.

HDFC
Banking

