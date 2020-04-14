Over 1,000 samples sent for coronavirus testing in Ghaziabad: Official

Over 1,000 samples sent for COVID testing in Ghaziabad

PTI, Ghaziabad,
  Apr 14 2020
Health department teams have taken blood samples of 168 people suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,089 samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 673 people tested negative for COVID-19 and 391 reports are still awaited, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta said.

As many as 81,565 people have been quarantined so far, out of which 80,011 have been put under isolation at their homes, Gupta said.

Twenty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven were discharged after recuperating, the official added.

