Over 1,000 samples sent for coronavirus testing in Ghaziabad: Official

Health department teams have taken blood samples of 168 people suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,089 samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 673 people tested negative for COVID-19 and 391 reports are still awaited, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta said.

As many as 81,565 people have been quarantined so far, out of which 80,011 have been put under isolation at their homes, Gupta said.

Twenty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven were discharged after recuperating, the official added.