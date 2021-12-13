Over 1.22 lakh vacancies in three wings Indian military, RS told

There are over 1.22 lakh vacancies, including 8,362 in officer ranks, in the three wings of the Indian military, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to questions raised by CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan. Bhatt said that it was the "endeavour" of the government to fill up vacancies in the armed forces in a "systematic and time-bound manner, which is a continuous process".



A total of 1,22,55 vacancies -- 9,362 in officer rank and 1,13,193 in other ranks -- in Army, Air Force and Navy.

Army has the highest vacancies -- 7,476 in officer rank and 97,177 in other ranks. At the same time, it has 53,569 officers as well as 11,35,799 personnel in other ranks serving in its ranks at present.

Air Force, which has 12,048 officers and 1,38,792 personnel in other ranks, has the least number of vacancies though it has more officers and personnel than the Navy. In Air Force, there are 621 vacancies in officer ranks while it is 4,850 for other ranks.

When it comes to the Navy, it has 1,265 vacancies in officer rank while that of other ranks, it is 11,166. The Navy has 11,100 officers and 63,515 other personnel.

