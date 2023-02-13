Over 14,600 faculty positions vacant in HEIs: Ministry

Over 14,600 faculty positions vacant in HEIs managed by central govt: Education ministry

The institutions are taking measures to address faculty shortage in order to ensure that studies of students are not affected

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in higher education institutions (HEIs) under the Ministry of Education, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question said the ministry has directed all central higher education institutions to fill up the vacancies in a mission mode.

He said as reported, there are 14,606 faculty vacancies in HEIs under the ministry. "So far, more than 6,000 posts of faculty and non-faculty have been filled," Sarkar said.

"The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength," the minister said.

The institutions are taking measures to address faculty shortage in order to ensure that studies of students are not affected, "which inter-alia, include engaging research scholars, contract, re-employed, adjunct and visiting faculty", Sarkar said.

