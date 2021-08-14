Over 1.5 crore Indians to record and upload national anthem on online government portal on Independence Day

Over 1.5 cr Indians to upload national anthem on portal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 22:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 1.5 crore Indians have recorded and uploaded the national anthem on the government's portal rashtragaan.in to mark India's 75th Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture said on Saturday.

On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call to the people of the country to sing the national anthem together in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

"More than 1.5 crore Indians from India and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos to achieve a never done before record on this very special occasion. This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India,” the culture ministry said in a statement.

The ministry had created a programme to enable people to sing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by August 15 and upload it on the website.

Also Read | This Independence Day, markets in Kashmir witness huge demand for tricolours

The government had also made it mandatory for all school children to record and upload the same.

"As is evident from the record-breaking numbers, people from all parts of the country, from all sections have enthusiastically participated in this unique initiative. Children, senior citizens, youth, women, no one wanted to be left behind from this feeling of community and shared pride.

"Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, labourers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the National Anthem in one voice," the statement added.

