Over 150 Mizoram people return without informing govt, quarantined: Official

The Mizoram government has quarantined over 150 people who have returned to the state without informing the state authorities, an official said.

They came back to the state from Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, the home department official said.

"A total of 154 people, who returned from four northeastern states, have been quarantined in different districts," home secretary Lalbiaksangi told PTI.

These people, who were stuck in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura due to the ongoing lockdown, have travelled back without informing the government, deputy resident commissioners (DRCs) of Mizoram houses and Young Mizo Associations (YMAs), creating a gap in the management system, she said.

"It does not mean that these people were not sent to quarantine facilities. But the fact is that they were left out from the list as they did not report to DRCs and YMAs before they returned," she said on Wednesday.

The Mizoram government had carried out an exercise to bring back nearly 700 people, who were stranded in the four states of the north-east region, between April 30 and May 2.

The people were asked to report with DRCs and YMA of states where they were stranded to facilitate their return.

The home department asked people, who had failed to return during the exercise, not to come back on their own.

Meanwhile, main opposition party in the state, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has demanded disciplinary action against those who had returned on their own from outside.