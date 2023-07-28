1,550 street children rescued this year: Govt in LS

Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha

The NCPCR is in the process of identifying the rescued children, the WCD minister said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

 

Over 1,550 street children were rescued from across the country so far this year, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued 1,551 street children during spot field drives.

Also Read | HC irked with Maharashtra government’s persistent stand over no quota benefits for abandoned kids

After rescuing the street children, the NCPCR produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of their respective areas and ensured they were rehabilitated, Irani said.

The NCPCR is in the process of identifying the rescued children, the WCD minister said, adding that so far 24 states have shared information on the hotspots where homeless children were found in higher numbers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Orphans
Lok Sabha
NCPCR
India News
WCD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

 