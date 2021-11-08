Over 15.6 crore unutilised vaccination doses available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that more than 15.6 crore of balanced and unutilised doses of Covid-19 vaccines are available with the states and the Union Territories (UT).

According to the Ministry, over 116 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and via direct state procurement category.

A total of 23,84,096 vaccine doses have been administered under the mass vaccination drive in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 crore as per provisional reports of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 1,09,98,126 sessions.

A total of 11,06,32,907 people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry said.

However, only 6,82,87,034 people in this age group have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,03,79,606 first and 92,69,660 second doses have been administered to the healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, 1,83,72,723 frontline workers got their first dose and 1,60,37,946 others have been fully vaccinated.

Among the age group of 18-44 years, a total 42,45,43,385 shots of the first dose and 15,14,76,624 of second dose have been administered so far, as per the Health Ministry report.

The Ministry further announced that a total of 17,63,88,452 first jab and 9,93,34,705 second jab have been administered to the age group of 45-59.

