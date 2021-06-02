'Over 1.64 cr Covid jabs still available with states'

Over 1.64 crore Covid-19 vaccines still available with states: Centre

The Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 14:56 ist
A total of 1,64,42,938 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 1.64 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,64,42,938 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion

Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

 