Over 1.70 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

'1.70 cr unutilised doses with states, pvt hospitals'

Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, Centre said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 13:39 ist
A medic administers the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a hospital in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline.

Also read: Zydus Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 18-year-olds from September: Expert panel head

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Union Health Ministry
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus

